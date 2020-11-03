A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Maharashtra on Tuesday approached the police, seeking action against Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, which the 78-year-old actor currently hosts. Abhimanyu Pawar, legislator from Ausa in Latur district, has accused Bachchan and the show's makers of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Here are more details.

Controversy The controversy pertains to a question asked in the show

Pawar told police that action should be taken against Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television over a question asked during the show's episode, aired on Friday. The question was: On 25th December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? The options were: (A) Vishnu Purana, (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigved and (D) Manusmriti. The correct answer was (D) Manusmriti.

Details It is an attempt to insult Hindus, said Pawar

After announcing the correct answer, Bachchan said, "In 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies (sic)." The episode had social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni in the hot seats. Now, Pawar has alleged that the question and the way it was framed was an attempt to "insult Hindus."

Quote It could 'create discord between Hindus and Buddhists'

"There was an attempt to insult Hindus and create discord between Hindus and Buddhists who have been living in harmony (sic)," Pawar wrote, while posting a copy of his two-page letter to the police on his official Twitter account.

Twitter Post Here is Pawar's tweet

Allegations 'Question conveys that Hindu scriptures are meant for burning'

In his complaint to the police, Pawar alleged, "All the four options pertained to Hindu religion. It is clear that the motive behind this question was to hurt the sentiments of Hindus." He added that the controversial question "spreads the message that Hindu religious scriptures are meant for burning and triggers enmity between Hindus and followers of Buddhism."

Row The question also divided opinions on social media