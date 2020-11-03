Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 05:51 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Filmmaker and actor Ashish Kakkad, considered one of the most progressive artistes in the Gujarati film industry, has passed away at the age of 49.
Kakkad died in his sleep after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon, his friend Nishith Mehta told Ahmedabad Mirror.
He had reportedly gone to Kolkata to celebrate his son's birthday.
May his soul rest in peace.
"He (Kakkad) suffered a massive cardiac stroke at 3:50 pm in his sleep. The family is planning to bring him back (from Kolkata) to Ahmedabad," Mehta, who is a music composer, told the publication.
Kakkad was best known for his directorial ventures - Better Half, that released in 2010 and the 2016 release Mission Mummy.
His directorial debut - Better Half - was based in an urban setup, which was viewed as a contrast to the convention of portraying social issues in rural backdrops in the Gujarati cinema.
Mission Mummy, on the other hand, is a family-drama movie.
Kakkad also acted in a number of movies, including Bey Yaar (2014) and Vitamin She (2017).
His most notable acting credit remains Kai Po Che!, the 2013 Bollywood hit by director Abhishek Kapoor. The film, also starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, was filmed in locations across Gujarat.
Kakkad was also a popular voice artist, and often lent his voice to documentaries and other films.
This year, the country lost many stars from the entertainment industry.
In April, actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away. Both had been suffering from illness.
In June, Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. Investigations in his death case are currently underway.
Other celebrities who passed away this year include veteran actor Jagdeep and popular choreographer Saroj Khan.
