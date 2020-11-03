Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz has been granted bail shortly after he was reported to have been arrested in a molestation case. The 57-year-old actor has been accused of molesting a woman crew member while shooting for an upcoming film titled Sherni, which stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. The alleged incident reportedly took place during filming in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Arrest Raaz arrested from hotel in Gondia yesterday

Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia on Monday for allegedly molesting a woman crew member, Additional Superintendent of Police of Gondia, Atul Kulkarni, was quoted as saying by ANI. After the arrest, he was taken to the Ramnagar Police Station, Mumbai Mirror reported. A case has been registered against the actor, Additional SP Kulkarni added.

Bail Actor released after receiving bail today

Speaking to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Additional SP Kulkarni said that the actor was released on bail on Tuesday. "He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," the official confirmed to the news agency on Tuesday. The official added, "The court has said that Raaz has to appear before the investigating officer whenever needed."

Career Raaz starred in 50 films over 20-year career