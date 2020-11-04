Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away at the age of 46. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt on social media. Faraaz had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru for a neurological disorder. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the facility. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Faraaz Khan has left us, Bhatt tweeted

This morning, Bhatt tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe, is a better place (sic)." She expressed gratitude to those who helped and extended wishes during the actor's illness. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill (sic)," Bhatt added.

Twitter Post Here is Pooja Bhatt's tweet

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

Campaign Recently, Faraaz's family sought financial help for treatment

Last month, Faraaz's family informed that he had been hospitalized. It was revealed that the actor suffered a number of seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. The family also sought financial help and arranged a fundraiser for the purpose. Apart from fans and well-wishers, superstar Salman Khan also reportedly extended financial aid to the family.

Quote 'Please save a fellow artist and a brother'

"Doctors have said that there is a chance that Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life...Please donate for our campaign and share it with your family and friends to save a fellow artist, a brother, a friend," the family had requested.

Career Faraaz featured in 'Mehndi' and 'Chand Bujh Gaya'

Faraaz had made his debut in 1996 with Vikram Bhatt's Fareb. In 1998, he featured opposite Rani Mukerji in Mehndi, perhaps his most popular movie, written and directed by Hamid Ali Khan. He also acted in a few television shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka. Chand Bujh Gaya, released in 2005, remains his last movie.

