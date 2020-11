Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut.

In the complaint, submitted before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's Andheri, Akhtar, 75, accused the 33-year-old of making defamatory and baseless comments against him, while speaking in the context of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Here are more details on this.