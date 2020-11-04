Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has said that his upcoming movie Mumbai Saga is meant for the "big screen experience," thereby hinting at a plausible theatrical outing for the ambitious gangster drama.
Earlier, as uncertainty over the future of theaters persisted amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, reports had suggested that like many other star-studded projects, Mumbai Saga's makers were also considering a digital release.
Gupta recently tweeted that his team is currently handling the film's post-production.
"We are in the thick of final edits - VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading and final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team and I feel only one common emotion...Mumbai Saga belongs to the theaters (sic)," the director wrote.
"It has been solely and single-heartedly made for big screen experience (sic)."