Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut seldom shies from nailing her onscreen characters to perfection. The 33-year-old star did it once again as she gained as much as 20 kilos for Thalaivi, an upcoming biopic on late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana said she is now on a journey back to being fit, but that's not easy at all. Here is more on this.

Details 'No bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection'

Kangana shared a few pictures from her Thalaivi shoot on Twitter this morning. Stating that she did not leave any stone unturned for the role, she wrote, "I played the first super human girl on Indian screen...In my 30s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatnatyam (sic)." She revealed that the weight gain left her back "severely damaged."

Details She said 'the last five kilos are not budging'

In another tweet, Kangana said that the journey to regain fitness was not easy. She stated that she has still not been able to achieve her earlier level of stamina and agility, adding that "those last 5 kgs are not budging (sic)." "There are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine," the actor concluded.

Twitter Post Here is Kangana's tweet

Film 'Thalaivi' is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late Jayalalithaa. It traces the popular leader's journey from the world of movies to politics. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree, among others. A release date for the movie has not been finalized yet.

