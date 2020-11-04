Tributes are pouring in from everywhere for the dashing, sexy and the original James Bond actor, Sir Sean Connery. In fact, even NASA has joined the bandwagon. The space federal agency has recently named an asteroid discovered on September 8, 1991 after the first actor to headline one of the most commercially successful Hollywood franchises ever. It has been named Asteroid 13070 Seanconnery!

Tribute NASA mentioned Connery's film 'Meteor' in their tweet

Tweeting about the announcement, NASA said, "Sir Sean Connery starred in the movie Meteor where he led NASA's efforts to defend Earth against an asteroid impact threat...decades before NASA appointed its first Planetary Defense Officer!" The space agency then tweeted a video of Asteroid 13070 Seanconnery, which it had recorded on April 4 at Mt. Lemmon with a 1.5m survey telescope.

Twitter Post Connery had "led NASA's efforts to defend Earth" in 'Meteor'

Sir Sean Connery starred in the movie “Meteor” where he led NASA's efforts to defend Earth against an #asteroid impact threat...decades before @NASA appointed its first #PlanetaryDefense Officer! https://t.co/DVCBeRQLgQ — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) November 1, 2020

Details Connery's asteroid floats in main belt between Mars, Jupiter

Asteroid 13070 Seanconnery floats in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and is 1.764km in diameter. Notably, NASA naming the asteroid pays respect to Connery's role as Franciscan friar William of Baskerville in the movie The Name of the Rose. The film's screenwriter Andrew Birkin said Connery accepted the role after filming his last Bond film, Never Say Never Again.

Analysis How different was 'The Name of the Rose' for Connery

Birkin said Connery's role in the film was diametrically opposite to what he has been famous for as Bond. Playing a friar investigating several deaths in an isolated abbey, Connery had infused a lot of philosophy into the role, quoting Aristotle. He had even agreed to tonsure himself for the role and brought in a Scottish sense of humor to his introspective role.

Heartfelt tribute When all the Bonds bid the first Bond goodbye