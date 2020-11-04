Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next President of the United States. However, hours later, the 43-year-old appeared to be accepting his defeat in the 2020 elections. But he also suggested that he has not given up altogether. In typical Kanye style, he put a brief tweet and hinted at his bid for the 2024 elections. Here's more on this.

After a series of tweets, Kanye put a picture of himself alongside the US electoral map. Without divulging details, he simply wrote, "KANYE 2024." At the time of writing, Kanye, an Independent candidate, had managed to win roughly 60,000 votes. His best performance was in Tennessee, where the rapper garnered over 10,000 votes.

Kanye had struggled to make it to the ballots of many states and hence encouraged supporters to write his name on to their ballot papers. He eventually appeared on ballots across 12 states. As he cast his own vote on Tuesday, Kanye said, "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President...and it is for someone I trust...me (sic)."

Kanye was a latecomer to the 2020 Presidential race, announcing his bid in July. Through his election campaign, he focused on issues such as abortion, faith, environment, arts and legal reforms. However, his bizarre behavior and erratic statements remained the highlight of his campaign, also raising concerns over his mental health condition. Kanye had revealed earlier in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

