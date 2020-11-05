Numerous fans of Britney Spears can be happy, now that their favorite popstar recently declared on social media that she's doing fine. In a video posted on Instagram, she told her fans not to believe the comments being circulated about her mental health. "I am fine, I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life," the Princess of Pop said in the seconds-long clip.

Spears said, "I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just wanted to let you know that I'm fine." "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. And I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes, and a lot of love," she added.

Spears currently has a lot on her plate. She is embroiled in a legal battle with her father/co-conservator Jamie, who has control over her finances and assets since 2008, and she's "strongly opposed" to that. The Toxic singer has also been struggling with mental issues since 2007. Further, her absence from social media for an elongated amount of time worried her already-concerned fans.

The star usually creates multiple posts a day, which wasn't done for 13 days straight. Recently, she also did a casual cover performance of Queen of Pop Madonna's Justify My Love song, where she danced in black shorts and a red top. The video was deleted just hours after uploading, leaving her elated fans stumped, who started asking if someone else's controlling her accounts.

