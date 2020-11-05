-
05 Nov 2020
Britney Spears is "fine," sends "prayers, love" to her fans
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Numerous fans of Britney Spears can be happy, now that their favorite popstar recently declared on social media that she's doing fine.
In a video posted on Instagram, she told her fans not to believe the comments being circulated about her mental health.
"I am fine, I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life," the Princess of Pop said in the seconds-long clip.
-
-
Video
"I just wanted to let you know that I'm fine"
-
Spears said, "I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just wanted to let you know that I'm fine."
"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. And I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes, and a lot of love," she added.
-
Instagram Post
This is the video where Spears updates her fans
-
-
Controversies
A lot to handle: Legal battle with father, mental issues
-
Spears currently has a lot on her plate.
She is embroiled in a legal battle with her father/co-conservator Jamie, who has control over her finances and assets since 2008, and she's "strongly opposed" to that.
The Toxic singer has also been struggling with mental issues since 2007.
Further, her absence from social media for an elongated amount of time worried her already-concerned fans.
-
Fact
She recently had danced to Madonna's song, video deleted later
-
The star usually creates multiple posts a day, which wasn't done for 13 days straight.
Recently, she also did a casual cover performance of Queen of Pop Madonna's Justify My Love song, where she danced in black shorts and a red top.
The video was deleted just hours after uploading, leaving her elated fans stumped, who started asking if someone else's controlling her accounts.
-
Major victory
Conservatorship case: Spears can now hire her own litigation counsel
-
However, not all is bad on her front.
In August, she gained a significant victory in her conservatorship court case.
A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge allowed the star to hire her own litigation counsel.
"Sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon reading the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence," the order maintained.