Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Laxmii has been mired in controversy for a long time now. Merely days ago, the film's title, earlier called Laxmmi Bomb, was changed after objections were raised by a number of religious outfits. Now, even as the film is set to be released next week, many on social media are calling for its ban. Here is more on this.

Accusation Film accused of encouraging 'love jihad'

Many users have been calling for a ban on the movie, using the trend #Ban_Laxmmi_Movie on Twitter. They have accused the film of promoting "love jihad," as the lead male character is Muslim while the female lead is a Hindu. Notably, love jihad is a term used to describe a marriage between a Muslim man and a woman of another religion for religious conversion.

Details 'Its purpose is to promote love jihad'

Some users also cited the recent murder of Nikita Tomar, a 21-year-old woman, in Haryana, by a Muslim man named Tauseef. "The film is remake of south Indian film Kanchana in which character playing hero role is not Muslim. However in Hindi film hero is Muslim. Purpose is to promote love Jihad (sic)," a person tweeted, while calling for a ban on the movie.

Details Some alleged the movie 'mocks Hindu deities'

It has also been alleged that the movie disrespects Hindu Gods and Goddesses. "Since Hindus are tolerant, Bollywood filmmakers, directors and actors dare to mock Hindu Deities. Enough is enough! Now, no one will tolerate the insult of Hindu Deities (sic)," said a Twitter user. Calls for the film's ban were triggered after a new song BamBholle featuring Akshay was recently released.

Controversy Recently, the film's title was changed

Not long ago, the film's title was changed from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii, as the previous title was deemed insulting to Hindu Goddess Laxmi. In fact, Hindu outfit Karni Sena had also reportedly sent a notice to the makers of the movie, alleging the original title had hurt religious sentiments. Laxmii has been produced by Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Film 'Laxmii' is scheduled to be out next week