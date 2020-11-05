It's raining engagements in B-town! The latest one to take the leap is television and film actor Gauahar Khan. Gauahar, who was rumored to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar for a long time now, has gotten engaged to him, their latest Instagram entries suggest. We extend our heartiest congratulations to Gauahar and Zaid.

Details 'She said yes': They made the announcement on Instagram

Gauahar and Zaid posted an adorable picture on Instagram this morning. The couple is seen grinning ear-to-ear, with Gauahar holding a big balloon that has the words, "She said yes," printed on it. She is seen dressed in a white kurta, while Zaid is seen wearing a yellow shirt. Both accompanied the post simply with a ring emote, because obviously no captions were needed.

Instagram Post Check out the post here

Details Zaid is the most amazing person: Gauahar

For months now, speculations have been rife about Gauahar and Zaid's relationship status and even their plausible wedding. In a recent interview, Gauahar had denied that they were planning to get married this November. Talking about Zaid, however, she had said, "(He) is just the most amazing human being...I have not met anyone like him before (sic)."

Quote They might tie the knot this December

Zaid's father, music composer Ismail Darbar, has also said that he has "absolutely no objection," if the two decide to get married. "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad (blessing) to Gauahar? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he is doing (sic)," he said. According to reports, Gauahar and Zaid will tie the knot in December.

