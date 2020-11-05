Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 05:13 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
It's raining engagements in B-town!
The latest one to take the leap is television and film actor Gauahar Khan.
Gauahar, who was rumored to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar for a long time now, has gotten engaged to him, their latest Instagram entries suggest.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Gauahar and Zaid.
Gauahar and Zaid posted an adorable picture on Instagram this morning.
The couple is seen grinning ear-to-ear, with Gauahar holding a big balloon that has the words, "She said yes," printed on it.
She is seen dressed in a white kurta, while Zaid is seen wearing a yellow shirt.
Both accompanied the post simply with a ring emote, because obviously no captions were needed.
A post shared by gauaharkhan on
For months now, speculations have been rife about Gauahar and Zaid's relationship status and even their plausible wedding.
In a recent interview, Gauahar had denied that they were planning to get married this November.
Talking about Zaid, however, she had said, "(He) is just the most amazing human being...I have not met anyone like him before (sic)."
Zaid's father, music composer Ismail Darbar, has also said that he has "absolutely no objection," if the two decide to get married.
"If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad (blessing) to Gauahar? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he is doing (sic)," he said.
According to reports, Gauahar and Zaid will tie the knot in December.
Gauahar Khan, a former model, has featured in movies such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Begum Jaan.
She has also appeared in television shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.
She was recently seen as a "toofani senior" in Bigg Boss 14.
Zaid, on the other hand, is an actor and choreographer.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.