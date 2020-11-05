Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 06:42 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Model-actor Poonam Pandey was on Thursday detained by Goa Police for allegedly shooting an obscene video in the coastal state.
She was arrested by Calangute Police and later handed over to Canacona Police officials.
This development came a day after a police complaint was filed against the 29-year-old over the controversial video.
Here are more details on this.
The said video was filmed at the Chapoli Dam in Canacona.
Yesterday, the women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Poonam for shooting the indecent video.
Further, a First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against unknown persons for recording the controversial clip featuring the actor.
Poonam has been booked under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Poonam, who had been staying at a hotel in North Goa, was taken for questioning by cops this afternoon.
Furthermore, two officials - police inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable - have been suspended for allegedly allowing the actor and other crew members to film the said video, Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh has told PTI.
The controversy also took a political turn, with a leader of the Goa Forward Party demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
"The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. The area is highly secured...The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," said Durgadas Kamat, vice-president of the party.
In September, Poonam and her husband Sam Bombay visited Goa, days after their wedding.
During their stay, she filed a domestic violence complaint against Sam, alleging he had beaten her in their hotel room.
After that, Sam was arrested and later released on bail.
At that time, she said she had decided to end her marriage and move on, but the two later reconciled.
