Rapper Drake has created another history in Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart with his latest No.1 track Laugh Now Cry Later. The song happens to be his 21st song topping the charts. This feat has defeated the past Billboard No.1 chart records held by both genius songwriter Stevie Wonder and R&B legend Aretha Franklin. Now that's a great feat to achieve for sure!

Billboard trivia Franklin, Wonder's last chart toppers were in 1985, 1988 respectively

Franklin, who died in 2018, had got her last topper in this Billboard chart for the song Freeway of Love in 1985. Similarly, Wonder had his last song hitting this spot in 1988 for You Will Know. Each of these artistes had 20 songs scorching the no. 1 positions of Billboard and those were mostly solo compositions. It's not the same for Drake though.

Logic Nine songs in No.1 position had Drake collaborating

Many of Drake's 21 top songs in this chart consist of collaborations with various artistes such as Rihanna, Timbaland, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx and others. There are 12 of the 21 songs in which the rapper has led the production and performance of the song. The remaining nine songs have the artiste co-starring. In this logic, Drake becomes the new record holder.

Other records He has also defeated the likes of Madonna, Swift

The rapper holds several such records and was recently in the news for smashing the records of Taylor Swift and Queen of Pop Madonna. With songs Popstar and Greece as collaborations with DJ Khaled, Drake listed 40 Billboard top 10 hits in July, beating Madonna's tally of 38. Thanks to Billboard Music Awards 2019, he now has 27 BMA trophies, while Swift has 23.

Speech Thanks "mom for the times you drove me to piano"