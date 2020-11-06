Queen Bey rears real honeybees and her fans are torn between feeling excited and jealous about the attention those bees are getting now. In a recent interview with Vogue, Beyonce Knowles-Carter spilled some pieces of information about her hidden hobby, which is rearing honeybees. The Halo singer added that there are almost "80,000 bees" under her supervision, with a well-oiled machinery in place.

"I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year," said the multi-hyphenate when asked to divulge a surprising detail about herself. She then explained the reason behind this move, and it's got to do with family!

"I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," the star explained. Soon after the news broke on social media, her die-hard loyalists from her Beyhive fan club started talking. A fan said that now she is "waiting for my box of bey bee honey and personalized IVY Park merchandise to show up."

Now Beyonce isn't the only one who's called Queen Bey. Lil' Kim, known for No Time, and Crush on You, is also called Queen Bee, though spelled differently than the crooner's title. The noted rapper from Brooklyn however has no issue with that. "Beyoncé rightfully has the right to call herself Queen Bey because her name is Beyoncé," said Kim, highlighting the 'B'.

On a related note, some months back, Britney Spears angered Beyonce's fans after indirectly calling herself the same. She posted a image of a bee on Instagram and wrote about it being nature's chemist. Her fans started calling her 'Queen,' after which she posted an artwork of a bee with a crown. Soon, Beyhive fans called Spears out for trying to steal Beyonce's title.

