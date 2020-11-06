Tiger Shroff is on a movie announcement spree! The 30-year-old star on Thursday announced yet another action movie titled Ganapath. It will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced collaboratively by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is reportedly set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. Here are more details on this. Tiger shared a motion poster for the movie on Instagram. In the poster, his character can be seen standing on a heap of rubble, with fire raging all around him. In a voiceover, he said, Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai (When I get scared, I hit a lot). The project is apparently planned as a film series.