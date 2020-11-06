Tiger Shroff is on a movie announcement spree!

The 30-year-old star on Thursday announced yet another action movie titled Ganapath.

It will be directed by Vikas Bahl and produced collaboratively by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is reportedly set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era.

Here are more details on this.