Model-actor Poonam Pandey and her husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay were granted bail on Thursday night, hours after their arrest. The two were held for allegedly trespassing on government property and filming an indecent video in the southern part of the coastal state. They were required to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 20,000 each. Here are more details on this.

Details They cannot leave Goa without the court's permission

According to reports, the couple was granted bail by the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Canacona, around 9:15 pm on Thursday. As per the conditions of the bail, they both cannot leave Goa without the court's permission. They must also report to the police station for six days, Cuncolim Police inspector Therron D'Costa told The Times of India.

Case The clip was filmed at Chapoli Dam last month

The controversial video was filmed at the Chapoli Dam in Canacona during the early hours of October 31, and subsequently circulated. On Wednesday, the women's wing of the Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Poonam for shooting the indecent video. Further, a complaint was also lodged against unknown persons for recording the objectionable clip that featured the 29-year-old actor.

Action Two cops, six WRD staffers suspended over the incident

Poonam and Sam, who had been staying at a hotel in North Goa, were taken into custody by cops on Thursday afternoon. Furthermore, police inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable were suspended for allegedly allowing them to shoot the said video. Additionally, six staff members of the water resources department (WRD), posted at the Chapoli Dam, were also suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

Information The incident triggered protests, angered politicians

The controversial video triggered protests and even took a political turn, with the vice-president of Goa Forward Party demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. "The (Chapoli Dam) area is highly secured...The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," said Durgadas Kamat.

Do you know? Who is Poonam Pandey?