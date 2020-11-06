Seemingly, makers of Tenet have given up on theaters and are headed the digital way to recoup some money invested on this high-budget film. News has it that Warner Bros. is making this tentpole available for home viewing in December in different formats like 4K, Blu-ray and DVD to thrill Christopher Nolan fans from the comforts of their home. Just in time for Christmas!

Details Sci-fi fans in India are not that lucky

The pricing structure for the physical edition are: 4K UHD combo pack of the film is priced at $44.95. Then, comes the Blu-ray pack for $35.99. Finally, the DVD set of the film is priced at $28.98. However, this option is only available where the film has released (like US, UK and Australia). So, India is out of the radar.

Strategies 'Tenet' to be aired on a streaming platform soon?

Another interesting development hints at Tenet hitting an OTT platform. Here's how: AT&T division WarnerMedia owns Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max. So the sci-fi being aired on the streaming platform is a high possibility. However, both AT&T and Warner Bros. have refused to comment on this. Notably, Tenet, being the only big-budget Hollywood movie released during COVID-19, was heavily backed by renowned faces.

London view Tom Cruise had promoted the film way back in August

In August, Tom Cruise, amid shooting for his action film, Mission Impossible 7, watched the film in London. Director Christopher McQuarrie was seated beside the superstar, who looked engrossed while watching the film. In the end, the actor exclaimed that he felt nice to be back to movies. When asked about his feedback, he said, "Oh I loved it, I loved it!"

Intense plots This Nolan product is low on CGI, high on action

The spy film is a classic Nolan product, which uses little CGI to execute the action scenes, a thing the ace filmmaker takes pride in. To give a perspective, for a jet crash scene, the studio had to buy a 747 jumbo jet and then actually crash it. Interestingly, it was reasonable "even from a financial point of view," said Nolan.

Plans Nolan wanted to make a film like 'Tenet' since long

Nolan wanted to make a movie like Tenet and introduce the concepts of inversion and entropy since long. When he was shooting for Memento (2000), starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano, it was a symbolic thought but as time went by, his plans became more concrete. Upon release, Tenet was praised critically but couldn't score more on revenues.

Information Ace director is happy with 'Tenet's performance