Actors Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff had thrilled Disney fans with their fantastic portrayals of princess Anna and her love interest Kristoff, respectively, in the Frozen franchise. Reports suggest that they are back to playing similar roles in another musical film, written and directed by the creators of popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Now that sounds like an already hit movie script!

This will be a live-action musical with a script that is far more interesting and intriguing than anything Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of that TV series, ever made. This film will revolve around the birth of a baby and its feelings inside its mother's womb and its journey to start living in the real world. Notably, it's based on Thomas's experience.

Narrating the incident, Thomas said that while filming the Seasons 2 and 3 of the sitcom, his wife gave birth to their first child, a boy named Elliot, who had a genetic disease called Jacobsen Syndrome. This disease happens when a piece of the 11th chromosome of the child breaks, due to which several birth defects occur, like heart ailments in case of Elliot.

This disease forced Elliot to undergo open-heart surgery at just two weeks age. He was also kept in an incubator for weeks. When they could not communicate with their child, "Singing was our way of speaking to Elliot," said Thomas. "Music is such a part of what defines Elliot. It got him to stand up, he walked and talked because of music," he added.

