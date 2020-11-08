Democrat Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election, defeating incumbent Donald Trump. But the way Trump has been reacting lately reminds us of how Julia Louis-Dreyfus's character Selina Meyer did in Veep Season 5. In one particular episode, Meyer, the eventual President of the US, threw tantrums when votes were being counted, just like Trump did. This strikingly similar reaction is eerie!

That scene, which was a part of an episode aired in 2015, showed Julia's character tensed as vote counting was going against her favor in the state of Nevada. She's then seen asking her team to stop the vote recount, although she was the one to have called for it, in the first place! You definitely can't miss what she said during the scene.

"I don't give a fuck. You're gonna cancel this recount like Anne Frank's bar mitzvah," warns Meyer, before screaming, "I'm tired of losing things." Further, it shows her supporters being torn between demanding to "count every vote" and "stop counting the votes" as per the situation beneficial for her. This situation is hilariously similar to Trump's supporters, who were as confused as Meyer's.

Julia, a comedian-actor of repute, was prompt to show the similarity on Twitter, as she retweeted a netizen's thought on the current situation in Nevada. That user had put "Selina's freakout" at the backdrop and had attached the YouTube link of the clip. This happened right after Trump tweeted, "STOP THE COUNT," during the vote-counting, claiming that the 2020 US presidential election is rigged.

