Many stars from the Indian film fraternity congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the US elections. In his speech after the win, Biden said it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America. Meanwhile, Harris has created history by becoming the first woman and first Black-American to preside over the second-highest office in the US.

As the news of Biden-Harris's victory broke last night, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to celebrate it, and also called for women to "dream big." "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... Every vote counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function," she wrote on Instagram.

"It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen! Democracy Rocks . Congratulations America (sic)," Priyanka added in her post.

Meanwhile, actor Abhay Deol took the opportunity to put a funny meme, depicting the iconic Statue of Liberty aiming to toss the outgoing President Donald Trump away with a slingshot. "Yup. It happened," he captioned the hilarious post. Nimrat Kaur, on the other hand, tweeted, "Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it (sic)."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh's reaction was a little filmy, and why not! He wrote on Twitter, "Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err... Ok BI-DEN (sic)."

