After a gap of seven years, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite for another exciting project. The duo will be seen together in a forthcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller titled Mayday, which Ajay will also produce and direct. Interestingly, it would be the first time that Ajay will direct the 78-year-old megastar. Here are more details on this.

Details The film will go on floors this December

In the movie, Ajay will be seen playing the role of a pilot, while details about Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. The film is set to go on floors this December in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Ajay and Bachchan have previously worked together in popular movies such as Major Saab, Khakee, and Satyagraha, among others.

Quote 'Big B loved the story and agreed'

"When he (Ajay) was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and wanted him only for the role. Big B loved [the story] and he agreed to be part of the project (sic)," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Twitter Post Here is the official announcement by Ajay's production house

The film will go on floors this December. Ajay is playing a pilot and #AmitabhBachchan's character is under wraps! #Mayday



Information Ajay also has 'Maidaan' and 'RRR' coming up

Ajay had made his directorial debut in 2008 with the movie U Me Aur Hum. He also directed Shivaay, which released in 2016. Now, apart from Mayday, Ajay has a number of projects coming up. He is producing the films Chhalaang, The Big Bull, and Tribhanga. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, RRR, and sports film Maidaan.

Other projects Bachchan also has 'Chehre' and 'Jhund' in the pipeline