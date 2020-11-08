Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 01:26 pm
Written bySagar Malik
After a gap of seven years, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite for another exciting project.
The duo will be seen together in a forthcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller titled Mayday, which Ajay will also produce and direct.
Interestingly, it would be the first time that Ajay will direct the 78-year-old megastar.
Here are more details on this.
In the movie, Ajay will be seen playing the role of a pilot, while details about Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.
The film is set to go on floors this December in Hyderabad.
For the unversed, Ajay and Bachchan have previously worked together in popular movies such as Major Saab, Khakee, and Satyagraha, among others.
"When he (Ajay) was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and wanted him only for the role. Big B loved [the story] and he agreed to be part of the project (sic)," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.
The film will go on floors this December. Ajay is playing a pilot and #AmitabhBachchan's character is under wraps! #Mayday— ADFFilms (@ADFFilms) November 7, 2020
(2/2)
Ajay had made his directorial debut in 2008 with the movie U Me Aur Hum. He also directed Shivaay, which released in 2016.
Now, apart from Mayday, Ajay has a number of projects coming up. He is producing the films Chhalaang, The Big Bull, and Tribhanga.
He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, RRR, and sports film Maidaan.
Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June.
He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
His impressive line-up of films includes Rumi Jaffery-directed Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie Brahmastra, and Nagraj Manjule's sports film Jhund.
