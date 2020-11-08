Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 03:47 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said this morning that she is headed for Udaipur where she is hosting her brother Aksht's wedding.
She also shared a throwback picture from their childhood, calling him her "perfect partner in crime."
"This is such a lovely time for my family and me," the 33-year-old actor wrote.
Here's more on this.
"I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur, where Ranauts originally hail from. Leaving for my parents' house now (sic)," Kangana tweeted.
She added that it will be an intimate gathering to ensure social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Because of corona, it is a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same (sic)."
This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same 💗 pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020
In another tweet, Kangana shared a lovely picture of herself and her siblings from their childhood.
"Aksht's face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime. Today, my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday (sic)."
The wedding will reportedly take place over two days and will include mehendi and sangeet.
Last year, Kangana and her sister Rangoli had introduced Aksht's fiance, Ritu, after their engagement ceremony.
"She (Ritu) is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter-caste marriage of our family, didn't I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker," Rangoli had earlier said.
Separately, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the sports movie Panga.
Further, the shoot for her next titled Tejas will begin in December. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film will see her playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.
She also has Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in the pipeline.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.