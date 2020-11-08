Drew Barrymore is more than just a Hollywood beauty, and she has proved her point with diverse characters from 50 First Dates to Santa Clarita Diet. This time, she is playing a washed-out former comedy celeb and her young and prettier form in a weird comedy titled The Stand-In. Its trailer was released last week. Let's check it out.

Content What does the trailer have?

The trailer starts with Barrymore's background character as a well-established comedy actor in her prime. From appearances on top entertainment magazine covers, the scene shifts fast to her role jumping from a haystack and burying her face in cow dung. She lifts her soiled face and screams to the camera, "Hit me where it hurts!" As if that wasn't enough of hurt!

Tantrums gone wrong But the actress has moods

"Why former?" you ask. Behind the scenes, Barrymore's superstar character is expert at throwing tantrums right from make-up schedules to hitting back at paparazzi on a red carpet event. As luck would have it, she is rounded up for tax evasion and forced to undergo a 90-day rehab. That's when she decides to use her stand-in to fake herself before the world.

Interesting script How the tables turn

The stand-in has a pointier nose, but that is the only difference people at the rehab facility and soon the world over notice. Barrymore's comedienne character of Candy Black is then superbly played by her stand-in who fools the actress's boyfriend and even appears in shows by none other than Graham Norton and Jimmy Fallon. And the real actress sees no harm.

Cast Who are the other actors in the film?