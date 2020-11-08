The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations across Mumbai as part of the ongoing drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier in June. Reportedly, the house of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala was also raided and drugs were seized from there. Here are more details on this.

Details He has been summoned for questioning

According to several reports, Nadiadwala's wife was questioned by the officials of the NCB today. Furthermore, the producer has also been summoned by the anti-drugs agency and will be questioned soon. For the unversed, Nadiadwala has produced popular movies such as Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, Aan: Men at Work, and Welcome, among others.

Information Four people were detained by NCB on Saturday

On Saturday, NCB officials carried out four raids in different parts of Mumbai and recovered drugs like marijuana and MD in commercial quantity. Thereafter, four people were detained and taken to the NCB office for questioning.

Case The drugs probe began after Sushant's death

The ongoing probe into an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood began in the wake of Sushant's death on June 14. Earlier, Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and two staff members of the late actor were arrested by the NCB. Rhea was released on bail last month, after spending nearly a month in prison.

Developments Recently, Showik filed fresh application for bail