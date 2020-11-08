Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 04:44 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations across Mumbai as part of the ongoing drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier in June.
Reportedly, the house of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala was also raided and drugs were seized from there.
Here are more details on this.
According to several reports, Nadiadwala's wife was questioned by the officials of the NCB today.
Furthermore, the producer has also been summoned by the anti-drugs agency and will be questioned soon.
For the unversed, Nadiadwala has produced popular movies such as Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, Aan: Men at Work, and Welcome, among others.
On Saturday, NCB officials carried out four raids in different parts of Mumbai and recovered drugs like marijuana and MD in commercial quantity. Thereafter, four people were detained and taken to the NCB office for questioning.
The ongoing probe into an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood began in the wake of Sushant's death on June 14.
Earlier, Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and two staff members of the late actor were arrested by the NCB.
Rhea was released on bail last month, after spending nearly a month in prison.
Apart from the aforementioned people, popular actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor, were also questioned by the NCB.
A former employee of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, Kshitij Prasad, was also held in the case.
Recently, Showik Chakraborty, who has been in prison for two months now, filed a fresh bail application before a special court in Mumbai.
