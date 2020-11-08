Unfortunately, Johnny Depp has been told to leave his tyrannically impactful role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The film, already into production, has a 2022 release date, which gives very little time in the hands of Warner Bros to choose the next best option. Every actor brings their flavor to a character, and here are our five Depp replacements.

Dr. Hannibal Lecter Mads Mikkelsen: Made Dr. Hannibal Lecter more famous

Doctor Hannibal Lecter is the role Mads Mikkelsen has been famously known for. He took the challenge of living up to Anthony Hopkins' "unparalleled" portrayal of the psychopath cannibal psychiatrist to a realm of unnerving devilry that can't be replicated. Mikkelsen also gave a tough time to Doctor Strange in the Marvel sorcerer's first film, making him the first and strongest Grindelwald contender.

Dracula Gary Oldman: There's no doubt about this one

Let's talk about two of Gary Oldman's films: The first, The Book of Eli, in which he played the role of a mobster putting his own daughter up for prostitution as one of the services of his hotel. Then comes Dracula, where Oldman played the all-powerful vampire count to perfection. So, there's absolutely no reason why he can't pull off an aged Grindelwald.

Erik in X-Men Michael Fassbender: Why he should be considered, seriously

Remember the stone-cold eyes of a grown-up Erik tossing his coin to avenge his mother's death in X-Men: First Class? Go watch the movie if you haven't yet because it shows the endless potential Michael Fassbender has to school his industry contemporaries on villainy. Brooding good looks but mischief in the eyes: These are telltale signs of Grindelwald and WB should consider him seriously.

The Batman Colin Farrell: You can't enough of him for sure

Watch him in Miami Vice as the drop-dead handsome detective. Then watch him as a bald, power-hungry, drug-addict, rich, quintessential spoiled brat in Horrible Bosses. You just can't get enough of Colin Farrell, who can sport any look you want and get under the skin of any character you want. For the record, you can't identify him as Penguin in Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman!

THE CHOICE! Leonardo DiCaprio: If only eyes could act...