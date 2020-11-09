Actor Arjun Rampal's house in Mumbai was on Monday searched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe linked to the Hindi film industry, according to reports. Earlier, Agisilaos Demetriades, who is the brother of Arjun's partner Gabriella, was arrested and taken into custody by the anti-drugs agency. Here are more details on this.

Details Yesterday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided

This development came a day after film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided in the case. His wife was arrested by the agency after nearly 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai home. Reportedly, Nadiadwala was summoned, but he did not appear for questioning. Nadiadwala's house was searched following the arrest of an alleged drug peddler recently.

Information On Saturday, NCB detained four people following raids

On Saturday, NCB officials conducted four raids in different parts of Mumbai and recovered banned drugs like marijuana and MD in commercial quantity. Thereafter, four people were detained and taken to the NCB office for interrogation.

Case The drugs probe began after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The ongoing probe into allegations of widespread drug abuse in the film industry began in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. Earlier, Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and two staff members of the late actor were arrested by the NCB. Rhea was released on bail last month, after spending nearly a month in prison.

Other details Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan were also questioned