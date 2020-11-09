Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old actor said he took a coronavirus test as part of the safety protocol before entering the sets of his upcoming movie Acharya. Although he is asymptomatic, the actor has quarantined himself at home. Here are more details on this.

Details Chiranjeevi was seen with Telangana CM recently

Chiranjeevi also urged people, who met him in the last five days, to undergo COVID-19 test. It should be noted that Chiranjeevi had recently met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss issues facing the Telugu film industry and the government initiatives for them. In pictures from the meeting, both the actor and the CM were seen without masks.

Twitter Post Here is Chiranjeevi's tweet

Details Chiranjeevi to reportedly play double role in 'Acharya'

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi will reportedly play a double role. He will be seen as a middle-aged man who turns into a social reformer, with the aim to curb the mismanagement of the temple funds and donations. Interestingly, this is the first time that director Koratala Siva has teamed up with Chiranjeevi for a movie.

Other movies He will also be seen in 'Vedalam' remake

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Syeraa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Now, after completing Acharya, the veteran actor will star in an upcoming Telugu remake of Tamil action movie Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Vedalam tells the story of a taxi driver, who lives with his sister in Kolkata while looking out for three criminals.

