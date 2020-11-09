The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before the agency on November 11, hours after searching his residence. Earlier, the anti-drugs agency arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, who is the brother of Arjun's partner Gabriella, in connection with a drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. Here are more details on this.

Details Gabriella Demetriades has also been summoned

Along with Arjun, his partner Gabriella Demetriades, has also been summoned by the NCB for questioning. Earlier in the day, the agency carried out a raid at Arjun's premises in Mumbai. 11 electronic gadgets, including a laptop and mobile phones, and some documents were seized from the property. The actor's driver was also taken to the agency's office for interrogation.

Details Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house raided, wife arrested

In fact, on Sunday, NCB had raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Reportedly, 10 grams of marijuana was seized from their house. Shabana has been sent to judicial custody till November 23. Nadiadwala was also summoned but he did not appear for questioning, reports said.

Case The probe began after Sushant's death in June

The ongoing investigation into allegations of drug abuse in the film industry began in the wake of Sushant's death on June 14. Earlier, Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and two staff members of the late actor were arrested by NCB. Rhea was released on bail last month, after spending nearly a month in prison.

Developments Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan were also questioned