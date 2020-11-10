Magic in the Marvel Universe is quite complicated because it's not just about wands and spells. Cosmic beings, extra-dimensional forces, and many different factors are also involved in this concept. Every big event in Marvel is driven by magic via powerful sorcerers, who have used their power for the good and the bad side. Read ahead to find out the best among these magic-users.

Doctor Strange Doctor Strange is current Sorcerer Supreme, most powerful magic-user

The current Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange, is undoubtedly the most powerful magic-user in Marvel. This former surgeon gets his magical abilities from extra-dimensional entities and planes like Vishanti. But during dark times, he wields other forms of sorcery like chaos magic, blood spells, and demon possession. Strange also possesses powerful artifacts like the Eye of Agamotto, Cloak of Levitation, and Axe of Angarruumus.

Scarlet Witch Scarlet Witch was trained by Marvel's leading magicians

In MCU, Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) gets her powers from a HYDRA experiment. But in comics, the exposure to mystic energies and forces at an early age gave her the ability to reshape reality. This power manifests completely during the disastrous House of M event. Her other insanely powerful magical powers are based on spells and incantations, which she learned from other magicians.

Dormammu Dormammu is an immortal cosmic being with immense magical powers

Do you remember Dormammu's 'bargain' cameo in the Doctor Strange movie? Well, he is more than that. This immortal being is capable of energy projection, time travel, soul manipulation, life-force absorption, dimensional portal creation, elemental control, the creation of artificial beings, and almost every other magical power. Since he can't die, the only thing that can defeat him, is his own arrogance.

Doctor Doom Doctor Doom is the perfect amalgamation of technology and sorcery

Supervillain Victor Von Doom is known for his use of technology (his powerful suit, doombots, etc). Additionally, he is also a skilled magic-user. Son of a Roman Witch, Doctor Doom enhanced his magical heritage by learning magic from Tibetan monks and Arthurian sorceress, Morgan le Fay. He is so proficient in magic that if Doctor Strange dies, he may become the next Sorcerer Supreme.

Loki Loki's mystical powers can easily decimate a planet