Just days before Shah Rukh Khan flew down to Dubai, he had traveled to Delhi to shoot for his cameo in his buddy Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, it was none other than Aamir who directed all the scenes featuring SRK. Needless to say, the two superstars had a blast on the sets. Here's more on this.

Details Aamir, SRK spent hours together after the shoot

Not only did Aamir and SRK work together, the two also later spent hours, chit-chatting and enjoying drinks. Interestingly, it is SRK's company, Red Chillies VFX, that is handling the visual effects for Laal Singh Chaddha. For the unversed, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, that featured Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Film What is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' all about?

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha unfolds some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Apart from Aamir, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh. The movie is slated to arrive in theaters around Christmas next year.

SRK SRK to soon kick-off shooting for 'Pathan'

SRK, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero, that released in 2018. However, the movie tanked at the box office. He will reportedly kick-off shooting for Siddharth Anand's action thriller Pathan by the end of this month. Apart from that, he is also said to have a Rajkumar Hirani film in the pipeline.

