Yash Raj Films (YRF) has joined hands with multiplex chains PVR Cinemas, INOX and Cinepolis to re-release some of its iconic blockbusters on the big screen this Diwali. The move is aimed to help bring people back to cinemas during the festive season. Theaters in many states across the country were reopened last month, after remaining shut for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details 'DDLJ,' 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Ek Tha Tiger' to be released

As part of the YRF Big Screen Celebration initiative, cinema lovers across the country have a chance to watch old as well as recent hits such as Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara. Other films planned to be released include Bunty Aur Babli, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan and Mardaani.

Details Film ticket prices capped at Rs. 50

YRF, which recently completed 50 years, hopes to support the exhibition circuit through the said move. Furthermore, ticket prices have been capped at Rs. 50 for all the films as the production house and exhibitors want more and more people to come back to the theaters. "At YRF, audience delight sits at the centre of our universe," Manan Mehta from YRF said.

Quote 'We're stoked to begin the Big Screen Celebration initiative'

"At the onset of our 50th year, we are stoked to begin the Big Screen Celebration initiative. Now, audience can enjoy many of our classics and iconic movies on the big cinema screen and relive the experience of watching movies in the theaters," Manan added.

Statement 'We invite patrons to relive their most memorable cinema moments'

Gautam Dutta, CEO at PVR Cinemas said that the move will give cinema lovers a chance to relive their memories of watching their favorite movies. "It is a privilege to host their (YRF's) most iconic movies...We invite our patrons to come and enjoy YRF's Big Screen Celebration initiative and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas."

Information Cinema halls were closed down in March, reopened recently