Hello hitmaker Adele bowled us over with her Saturday Night Live stint last month. That appearance on the sketch comedy show marked her debut as the host, with H.E.R. as the guest. But now the crooner is back to doing what she does best: making music, and for that she has returned to London. She's currently working on the remainder of her upcoming album.

Work "She's totally focused and getting each track just right"

Sources said the artist would prefer some quiet time to make the best tracks possible for the next album. A source told The Sun that, "Adele wants to lay low while she's here, which is easy with shades and a face mask...She's not been able to release new music yet and she is totally focused on that and getting each track just right."

News Her album isn't coming out 'til next year,' Adele confirmed

The source also revealed that Adele has a fixed "network of people" she connects with whenever "she is over here." On October 28, the singer had confirmed her UK lockdown plans in an Instagram post, in which she thanked "the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers," of SNL. She also dropped a strong hint that her album isn't coming out "til next year."

Instagram post Did she also confirm that she is single?

"I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," wrote the Grammy winner. Apparently, Adele loves wintry times for her musical announcements, as she had her albums 19 and 21 released in January, while her last, 25, was released in November 2015. So is her next coming out in January 2021?

Details Rumors had suggested Grande, Adele releasing albums together