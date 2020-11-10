Kamala Harris scripted history by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of the United States. But, her phenomenal rise to power had been predicted by a pretty unlikely person - Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, a decade ago. In 2009, the actor had referred to Harris as someone who "could be US President" one day. Here's more on this.

Quote 'Having fun with a woman they say could be President'

"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule," Sherawat had written in a tweet dated June 23, 2009.

Twitter Post Here is Sherawat's tweet from 2009

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

Meeting Sherawat met Harris while preparing for a Hollywood film

Interestingly, Sherawat had met Harris in the US while preparing for her role in the 2011 Hollywood film Politics Of Love. In the movie, she played the role of an Indian-American, Democratic campaign worker, who was modeled on Harris. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Sherawat celebrated Harris's win, saying, "She gives hope and a voice to the voiceless."

Details She was extremely helpful, Sherawat recalled

Sherawat also revealed the advice that Harris had given her while she was preparing for the said movie. "She was extremely helpful when I met her while prepping for Politics of Love...I remember she gave me great advice. She had told me to try to keep the character balanced, and the film to represent both sides - the Democrats and the Republicans," she said.

Quote 'Harris had put me at ease at that time'

"I was feeling like a fish out of water in Los Angeles at that time. It was a different country and culture, but Kamala (Harris) put me at ease," Sherawat added. She remembered Harris advising her at the time, "Getting out of your comfort zone is good to build character, it will make you a stronger person."

Information Harris to become first woman Vice-President of US