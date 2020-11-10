Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 09:29 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Kamala Harris scripted history by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of the United States. But, her phenomenal rise to power had been predicted by a pretty unlikely person - Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, a decade ago.
In 2009, the actor had referred to Harris as someone who "could be US President" one day.
"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule," Sherawat had written in a tweet dated June 23, 2009.
Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009
Interestingly, Sherawat had met Harris in the US while preparing for her role in the 2011 Hollywood film Politics Of Love.
In the movie, she played the role of an Indian-American, Democratic campaign worker, who was modeled on Harris.
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Sherawat celebrated Harris's win, saying, "She gives hope and a voice to the voiceless."
Sherawat also revealed the advice that Harris had given her while she was preparing for the said movie.
"She was extremely helpful when I met her while prepping for Politics of Love...I remember she gave me great advice. She had told me to try to keep the character balanced, and the film to represent both sides - the Democrats and the Republicans," she said.
"I was feeling like a fish out of water in Los Angeles at that time. It was a different country and culture, but Kamala (Harris) put me at ease," Sherawat added.
She remembered Harris advising her at the time, "Getting out of your comfort zone is good to build character, it will make you a stronger person."
Notably, Kamala Harris, 56, is all set to become the first woman, the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian lineage to preside at the office of the Vice-President of the United States.
In her speech after winning the election, she said, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."
