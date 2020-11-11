Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmii has broken the viewership record previously held by Dil Bechara on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. After releasing on the OTT platform on Monday, Laxmii became the biggest opening movie ever. Thank you for all the love, Disney+Hotstar wrote on social media. Akshay also thanked fans for giving spectacular response to his latest outing. Here's more. To note, the streaming platform had made a similar announcement about Dil Bechara, which released on July 24, more than a month after the lead actor Sushant Singh Rajut passed away. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara was based on John Green's The Fault In Our Stars. Upon release, the movie received good reviews, with most critics heaping praises on SSR's work.