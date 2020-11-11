Bunty Aur Babli 2 could become the first movie, backed by a leading production house, to release in theaters, Mid-Day reported on Wednesday. The report claimed Yash Raj Films has decided against releasing its movies on digital platforms and opt for the traditional way instead. As the Christmas 2020 window is open, YRF is looking to tap on it. Here's more. The movie, a sequel of the 2005 film by the same name, stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. A source said the makers are eyeing a Christmas 2020 release as the movie is a light-hearted con caper. The Christmas window is empty after the team of Ranveer Singh's 83 decided to push its release to 2021, the person said.