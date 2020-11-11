Just after the release of his much-awaited film Laxmii, Akshay Kumar has bagged a Mudassar Aziz-directed wacky comedy movie, set to be released in 2021. While an official confirmation about it is awaited, this movie will be the superstar's fourth project for next year. Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, among others. Here is more on this.

Details The film will go on floor in July 2021

After wrapping up the shoot for Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will reportedly begin filming Aziz's yet-untitled project in July next year. Reportedly, Akshay signed this project as he is trying to strike a balance between a variety of films, including action thrillers, love stories and comedy flicks. This is the first time that Aziz will direct Akshay for a movie.

Quote 'Akshay said yes as soon as he heard the subject'

"Akshay has come on board for Mudassar Aziz's next...He said yes as soon as he heard the subject. He is trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Information Akshay also has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Bell Bottom' coming up

Aziz last worked with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pendekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh, that released in December 2019. He has also directed movies such as Dulha Mil Gaya and Happy Bhag Jayegi. Akshay, on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom. He also has films such as Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.

Other details Akshay-starrer 'Laxmii' received mixed reviews