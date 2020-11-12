After every fight in the Marvel Universe, the place of the event faces massive destruction. Case in point, New York, after the first Avengers movie. But, have you ever wondered about who repairs these damages? Meet Marvel's cleanup crew, Damage Control, an engineering and construction company that specializes in handling property damage caused by superhero conflicts. Here is a quick overview of the team.

Responsibilities Founded by Anne Marie Hoag, owned by Stark, Wilson Fisk

Founded by Anne Marie Hoag and originally owned by Tony Stark and Wilson Fisk, Damage Control is a team of agents and employees who organize the cleanup after battles, analyze the cost for repairs and find the responsible parties for paying for the damages. The company additionally collects unclaimed and dangerous metahuman machinery and technology that belongs to missing, incapacitated, or deceased individuals.

Appearances First adventure: Clean up bar destructed by Daredevil and Turk

The team's first adventure was cleaning up the bar destructed by Daredevil and Turk. Since then, they have been instrumental in many events. Apart from fighting alongside X-Men, and meeting cosmic entities like Galactus and the Silver Surfer, Damage Control has also gone against dangerous characters. For example, they once confronted Doctor Doom for an unpaid bill. They were even threatened by the Punisher.

Members Notable members of the team: Hercules, Trull and more

The management part of the group includes founder Hoag, her right-hand woman Robin Chapel, previous 'superhero' insurance agent John Porter, Albert Cleary- the controller who confronted Doctor Doom among others. Lenny Ballinger and Slaying Mantis (Ant-Man) Eric O'Grady are part of the search and rescue division. Superhero Hercules and Trull, the Unhuman (Alien reborn as a steam shovel) are the other famous members.

MCU They have appeared in 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'Iron Man'