Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 09:49 am
Written byShruti Niraj
In a major development in the ongoing drugs probe linked to the Hindi film industry, actor Arjun Rampal will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today, according to reports.
On Wednesday, his partner Gabriella Demetriades was grilled by the anti-drugs agency for nearly six hours, following searches at their residence in Mumbai.
Here are more details on this.
Reportedly, Gabriella will be questioned on Thursday as well.
Earlier, her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was taken into custody by the NCB, after banned drugs such as hashish were allegedly seized from his possession.
Meanwhile, the NCB has seized a number of electronic gadgets from Arjun's residence. Earlier, the actor's driver was also taken to the NCB office for questioning.
Furthermore, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed and four drug peddlers were also recently arrested by the NCB.
It has been reported that around 10 grams of marijuana was seized from the producer's house.
Meanwhile, Nadiadwala's statement was recorded on Monday.
Shabana, on the other hand, has since been granted bail by a Mumbai court.
For the unversed, Nadiadwala has produced popular movies such as Awara Pagal Deewana, Welcome and Phir Hera Pheri. Talking about his wife's arrest, he recently told Spotboye, "The truth will be out. Pray for me."
In the drugs probe, which began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also earlier arrested.
Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October. However, Showik is still in prison.
Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the matter.
