Music composer duo, Vishal and Shekhar, have distanced themselves from the remix of their hit song Deedar De, that features in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Chhalaang.
Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani clarified that they have been credited only because they had composed the original song.
The original track was featured in Anubhav Sinha's 2005 movie Dus.

We have not done this remix, Vishal said
Vishal tweeted, "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original Deedaar De in 2004. However, we have not done this remix. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years (sic)."

'Please do!': Vishal on fan asking to ban Bollywood remixes
Vishal-Shekhar have delivered some memorable tracks over the years and looks like they are no longer comfortable with their songs being remixed.
When a fan recently inquired on social media, "As we are in the era of banning and boycotting things. Can we please ban 'remix of 90's song' or remix of any song (sic)," Vishal replied, "Please do!"
Meanwhile, Shekhar also shared a cryptic note
Shekhar also shared a cryptic note on Instagram, He wrote, "One day you won't be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got...None of these things will matter...Stay away from comparing...Stay away from the chase (sic)."
The remix has been sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi. It features lyrics written by Panchhi Jalonvi.
Earlier, Vishal-Shekhar objected to 'Dus Bahaane' remix
Earlier this year, Vishal and Shekhar were forced to get involved in the remake of their hit song Dus Bahaane, so that it would not be reduced to "merely another shoddy remix."
"We are doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version before we found out and objected," Vishal had told Mid-Day.