Actor Asif Basra has passed away at the age of 53. He was found dead on Thursday in a private complex in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. A team of forensic experts is present at the spot, and investigation is underway, SSP Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan, said in a statement. Here are more details on this.

Details He had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj

According to reports, Asif had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the past five years. As the shocking piece of news surfaced, members from the Hindi film industry expressed grief and conveyed condolences on social media. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, "Asif Basra! Can't be true...This is just very, very sad (sic)."

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Work Asif featured in films like 'Black Friday,' 'Kai Po Che!'

Asif was a popular face in the film as well as the television industry. He featured in a number of movies, including Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kai Po Che!, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Black Friday, Rani Mukerji's Hichki, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi. He was last seen in the second season of Hotstar series Hostages.

