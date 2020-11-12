After a successful run of two seasons, Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur has been renewed for its third season. Notably, the recently-released second season of the crime-thriller show recorded one of the highest completion rates, with almost half of the viewers finishing the show within just 48 hours of its release. Here is more on this.

Mirzapur season 2, which released last month, became the most-watched show on the streamer in India within just seven days of its release. The show has an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang, among others.

Based in the titular eastern Uttar Pradesh town, Mirzapur tells the tale of mafia dons and gang rivalries of that area. "Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters," said Aparna Purohit from Amazon Prime Video India, talking about the unprecedented response the show has received.

"Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn't be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video...Love toward the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled," said co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

