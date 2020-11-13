Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy movie Laxmii is facing heavy backlash from viewers. After receiving terrible reviews from audience and critics, the movie has been subjected to poor ratings on popular movie rating platform IMDb. For the unversed, Laxmii traces the story of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a vengeful transgender person. Here's more on this.

Details The film received a rating of 2.2/10 stars

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii has failed to impress viewers. At the time of writing, the film's rating stood at 2.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb. It has been rated by more than 24,000 users, out of which over 17,000 (nearly 70% of the users) have given it a single star rating.

Details Despite low ratings, 'Laxmii' broke viewership records

However, after getting released on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, Laxmii received the streaming platform's biggest opening ever. The movie also broke the viewership record, previously held by Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara. "It is heartening to know that audiences from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release," Akshay said in a statement.

'Sadak 2' 'Sadak 2' remains lowest-rated movie on IMDb

Even as Laxmii has been rated poorly on IMDb, it has still managed to score better than Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2, that released in August. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 received flak by viewers over nepotism row and scored a measly 1.1/10 on IMDb. The movie was also bashed by critics for its bizarre storyline, poor acting and weak screenplay.

Reviews Bollywood's version of 'Kanchana' received poor reviews

Talking about Laxmii, the movie has been labeled cliched, dull, tiresome and problematic by fans and critics. In our review of the film, we wrote, "The only sigh of relief is that it is a digital release, and digital platforms luckily have the option to fast-forward. Without a doubt, Laxmii is one of the worst Bollywood films in recent years."

Information Akshay has 'Bell Bottom' and 'Atarangi Re' coming up