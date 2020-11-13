The unforgettable group of friends devoting 10 years of their lives in and around Central Perk are going to "be there for you" in March. At least that is what it seems like for now as actor Mathew Perry has tweeted sharing this information with his fans and thus, the entire community of F.R.I.E.N.D.S sitcom fans. Yes, it's happening for real.

No reboot happening What could we expect?

Let's not get our hopes breaking the ceiling about this smash-hit sitcom. Regarding viewers' expectations from this meet, HBO Max has said, "Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

Or their screen roles? Will they play themselves?

This means that the six actors David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will appear as themselves and visit the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S without donning their on-screen roles, all the while sharing surprising behind-the-scenes information. But Perry reignited the excitement with his tweet yesterday. Confirming the shoot in March, he said he's liking it.

Official announcement What exactly did Perry say?

"F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Matthew wrote it his tweet that sounded more like an official confirmation than a Chandler jibe! Anyway, it didn't take long for fans to jump out of their beds in excitement.

Twitter Post That's the final word from Perry on the reunion!

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Details Why is the special rescheduled now?