Actor Juhi Chawla was recently stranded for hours at the airport, after returning from UAE to India. Sharing a video from the airport, the 53-year-old actor requested government authorities to deploy more officials to improve health clearance process at airports. Thereafter, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) responded to her tweet, apologizing for the inconvenience and extending help. Here's more on this.

In the video shared by Juhi, passengers can be seen stranded at the airport, wearing masks and shields. Further, a person is heard saying, "This is going to cause a lot of Coronavirus (sic)." Alongside the video, Juhi wrote, "Request the airport and government authorities to immediately deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance...Flight after flight after flight...Pathetic, shameful state (sic)."

Responding to Juhi's complaint, AAI wrote, "Dear Ma'am, We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you traveling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI (sic)."

Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/rieT0l3M54 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 11, 2020

After Juhi's video surfaced, many Twitter users and fellow stars came out in her support, asking the authorities to take immediate action. Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Yes it's just too many forms and paperwork. Must simplify and allow all to go home and self-quarantine (sic)." However, many also criticized Juhi, stating that the situation was quite normal for non-VIPs.

