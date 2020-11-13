-
13 Nov 2020
'Shameful state': Juhi Chawla stranded for hours at airport
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Actor Juhi Chawla was recently stranded for hours at the airport, after returning from UAE to India.
Sharing a video from the airport, the 53-year-old actor requested government authorities to deploy more officials to improve health clearance process at airports.
Thereafter, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) responded to her tweet, apologizing for the inconvenience and extending help.
Here's more on this.
-
-
Details
'Pathetic, shameful state,' Juhi tweeted
-
In the video shared by Juhi, passengers can be seen stranded at the airport, wearing masks and shields.
Further, a person is heard saying, "This is going to cause a lot of Coronavirus (sic)."
Alongside the video, Juhi wrote, "Request the airport and government authorities to immediately deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance...Flight after flight after flight...Pathetic, shameful state (sic)."
-
Quote
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience: AAI
-
Responding to Juhi's complaint, AAI wrote, "Dear Ma'am, We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you traveling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI (sic)."
-
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
-
Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/rieT0l3M54— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 11, 2020
-
Reactions
Fans and fellow stars supported Juhi
-
After Juhi's video surfaced, many Twitter users and fellow stars came out in her support, asking the authorities to take immediate action.
Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Yes it's just too many forms and paperwork. Must simplify and allow all to go home and self-quarantine (sic)."
However, many also criticized Juhi, stating that the situation was quite normal for non-VIPs.
-
Work
Juhi last shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in 2019
-
Juhi, co-owner of the Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders, recently returned from UAE to India.
The cricket team finished at the fifth position on the points table this season.
On the film front, Juhi has starred in films such as Ishq, Darr and Yes Boss, among others.
She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.