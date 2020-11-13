-
13 Nov 2020
Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB in drugs case
Written byShruti Niraj
-
Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai office for questioning this morning.
His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, has been questioned by the anti-drugs agency for two consecutive days.
Arjun's residence was raided by the NCB on Monday, November 9, as part of an ongoing anti-drugs probe.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Gabriella summoned twice, questioned for hours by NCB
-
After the raid, Gabriella was summoned for questioning twice by the NCB.
Reportedly, she has been summoned to appear again on Friday.
Earlier, her brother Agisialos Demetriades has been arrested twice over his alleged links with drug peddlers.
For the unversed, investigations into the said drugs case began in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier in June.
-
Details
Australian national, with links to Arjun, arrested
-
An Australian national, identified as Paul Bartel, has also been arrested by the NCB.
His name reportedly emerged during the questioning of Agisialos Demetriades, a South African national. Bartel will be produced in court today.
Last month, Gabriella's brother, Agisialos, was arrested from a resort in Lonavala, and banned drugs such as hashish were also allegedly found from his possession.
-
Developments
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala also questioned; his wife arrested
-
Meanwhile, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has also come under the NCB's radar, after a raid was conducted at his residence and nearly 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found there.
His wife Shabana Saeed and four drug peddlers were arrested. The producer has also been questioned.
Notably, Shabana has since been granted bail by a Mumbai court.
-
Case
Earlier, Deepika Padukone and others were questioned
-
Earlier, popular actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor, have been questioned by the NCB in this case.
Sushant's former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and others were also arrested.
While the actress was granted bail in October, Showik is still in prison.
Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14. Investigations in his death case are underway.