Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai office for questioning this morning. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, has been questioned by the anti-drugs agency for two consecutive days. Arjun's residence was raided by the NCB on Monday, November 9, as part of an ongoing anti-drugs probe. Here are more details on this.

Details Gabriella summoned twice, questioned for hours by NCB

After the raid, Gabriella was summoned for questioning twice by the NCB. Reportedly, she has been summoned to appear again on Friday. Earlier, her brother Agisialos Demetriades has been arrested twice over his alleged links with drug peddlers. For the unversed, investigations into the said drugs case began in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier in June.

Australian national, with links to Arjun, arrested

An Australian national, identified as Paul Bartel, has also been arrested by the NCB. His name reportedly emerged during the questioning of Agisialos Demetriades, a South African national. Bartel will be produced in court today. Last month, Gabriella's brother, Agisialos, was arrested from a resort in Lonavala, and banned drugs such as hashish were also allegedly found from his possession.

Developments Producer Firoz Nadiadwala also questioned; his wife arrested

Meanwhile, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has also come under the NCB's radar, after a raid was conducted at his residence and nearly 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found there. His wife Shabana Saeed and four drug peddlers were arrested. The producer has also been questioned. Notably, Shabana has since been granted bail by a Mumbai court.

