Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing contempt charges over his tweets criticizing the Supreme Court, has said that he would neither retract his comments nor apologize for posting them. "I do not intend to retract my tweets or apologize for them," he tweeted today. Yesterday, Attorney General KK Venugopal gave his consent to eight people wanting to sue Kamra for criminal contempt.

Details 'No lawyers, no apology, no fine, no waste of space'

Kamra had recently attacked the Supreme Court after the top court granted interim bail to television anchor Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. He had referred to the apex court as "Supreme Joke of this country." He has now said, "My view hasn't changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other's personal liberty cannot go uncriticized (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is Kamra's tweet

No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020

Details Attacking SC unjustifiably will lead to punishment: A-G

Attorney General Venugopal gave his consent to eight people who wanted to sue Kamra over his posts against Supreme Court. He said that the comedian's tweets were in bad taste. "It is time that people understand that attacking the Supreme Court unjustifiably and brazenly will lead to punishment," said A-G. He called one of Kamra's tweets as "gross insinuation against the entirety of SC."

Tweets Here's what Kamra had tweeted after Goswami's bail

Soon after interim bail was granted to Goswami, Kamra posted a series of tweets bashing the apex court of the country. "All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix 'Honorable' while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back," he wrote in one of the tweets.

Information Earlier, Kamra heckled Goswami on a flight