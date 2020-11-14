Grey's Anatomy is a medical drama that is less about how the doctors cure their patients, but more about the trauma and emotional turmoil each medical practitioner goes through that overpowers their personal lives. So, when Shonda Rhimes's team prepares a shot with a dead character the entire cast of Grey's Anatomy depended on, you brace yourself for surprise.

Read at your own risk Report filled with Season 17 spoilers

Yes, Derek Shepherd is returning for a cameo appearance (too bad, the drama followed too much logic to bring him back from the dead). However, surgeon Shepherd, played by the blue-eyed stunner Patrick Dempsey, will be featured in a dream sequence of drama protagonist Meredith Grey. We hate to break it to you that the dream sequence doesn't have a happy ending.

Details Where do we see Shepherd?

Early reports hint at Grey contracting COVID-19 as per the season 17 premiere. Grey will be shown collapsing at the parking lot of the hospital before having a short dreamy recollection of her dead husband Derek Shepherd. Set images suggest that Grey sees herself with her husband in that sequence. Naturally, Dempsey was all excited to reunite with his old cast mates.

Dempsey speaks "It was great to see everybody"

"It was great to see everybody. Kevin (McKidd, who directs Episode 3) was there as well, so there were a lot of familiar faces, a lot of new faces. The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There's much more diversity within the crew," told Dempsey. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Grey, told Jimmy Kimmel on his show that those scenes will make fans immensely happy.

Showrunner says Derek's return is pure joy for old-timers