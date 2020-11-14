Mathayus is coming back to scare you from the ancient ruins, and Dwayne Johnson is obviously pumped up about it. Yes, the wrestler-turned-actor is dead serious about rebooting The Scorpion King, the film that gave him a platform to test his acting chops. What's more, he has Universal Pictures by his side. Here's more on this.

Not a sequel Will it be a reboot?

It will be a reboot and not a sequel to The Scorpion King. The character of Mathayus, the Scorpion King, had its own prequel in the straight-to-video title The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior, in which Johnson did not take part. Interestingly, Johnson might appear in the film "in another capacity," if not the king himself.

Details Who all are supervising the project?

Johnson and Dany Garcia are producing the film through their production house Seven Bucks Productions, along with Universal Pictures. Jonathan Herman, whose original screenplay on Straight Outta Compton with Andrea Berloff won an Academy Award nomination, is penning the script of the movie. Notably, this one will be a contemporary take on the original The Scorpion King movie.

Gratitude What 'The Rock' said about it

"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen...I would not have had the career I am lucky enough to have, had it not been for The Scorpion King." "I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today," said Dwayne Johnson in a statement about the film.

