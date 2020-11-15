Justice in Marvel is not only about super-powered individuals fighting against global threats. Sometimes the legal system has to interfere. And here, the attorneys come to play. The lawyers in this comic book franchise have different motivations, but all of them have made significant contributions. Read ahead to know more about the five most prominent lawyers in the Marvel Universe.

Jeryn Hogarth Jeryn Hogarth is the go-to attorney for many superheroes

Jeryn Hogarth is usually seen defending Danny Rand (Iron Fist) in the courtroom. Sometimes, he also provides legal services to the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and other superheroes like Luke Cage, Misty Knight, and Colleen Wing. Fun fact: Jeryn opposed Iron Man's Superhuman Registration Act. The gender-swapped version of this character is Jeri Hogarth, who has featured in shows like The Defenders.

She-Hulk Jennifer Walters is one of Marvel's most skilled attorneys

She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters) has powerful superhuman abilities. But what makes her amazing is the fact that even after her transformation, she continues her law practice, and uses her skills to defend other superheroes. This former attorney at Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg and Holliway law firm, once became Jeryn Hogarth's legal partner. She also represented Spider-Man during his lawsuit against J. Jonah Jameson.

Two-Gun Kid Two-Gun Kid was a lawyer-turned-crimefighter

Matthew Hawk was a lawyer-turned-crimefighter, known as the Two-Gun Kid. He is from Wild West of the 1870s, and was brought into the modern age by the Avengers. Here, he decided to continue his career as a lawyer and worked alongside She-Hulk at the Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway law firm. Since his knowledge of the law was outdated, he became a bounty hunter.

Daredevil Matt Murdock is Marvel's most famous attorney

Matt Murdock lost his sight and his father at a really young age. But these losses gave him two things; other enhanced senses, and the purpose to fight crimes in the honor of his father. While he uses his superhuman senses to fight criminals as his costumed alter-ego Daredevil, Matt also utilizes his intelligence in court as a fantastic lawyer.

Foggy Nelson Daredevil's best friend Foggy Nelson is a prolific lawyer